Two children, age 7, died after falling into frozen pond in Richlands

A community in Onslow County is in mourning after the accidental drowning of two seven-year-old children last weekend.

Officials with the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office said emergency crews were called to Mayberry Lane in Richlands around 5:30 Sunday evening after a 911 caller reported that two children had fallen into a frozen pond.

A family member managed to pull one of the children from the water before help arrived, while first responders located and recovered the second child shortly after reaching the scene.

Both children were rushed to Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune, but despite the extensive efforts of first responders and hospital staff, they died from their injuries.

Sheriff Chris Thomas described the incident as a heartbreaking day for the community and expressed that his thoughts and prayers are with the family as they face an unimaginable loss.