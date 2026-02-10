© 2026 Public Radio East
Randolph County School System considering school closure

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By Amy Diaz
Published February 10, 2026 at 2:27 PM EST
Randolph County School System sign
Courtesy Randolph County School System
The Randolph County School System is considering closing a school due to low enrollment.

The Randolph County Board of Education is considering closing a school due to low enrollment and reductions in state funding.

District officials say enrollment at Uwharrie Ridge Six-Twelve has been steadily declining despite multiple recruitment efforts.

This year, it only had 369 students — roughly half of its capacity. Randolph County School System Superintendent Stephen Gainey recommended Monday night that the Board of Education close the school at the end of this year.

“This is nothing about the teachers. This is nothing about the kids. This is nothing about the community," Gainey said. "It is a wonderful place, but I don't know how we can keep operating this when we continue to get handed reduced funding from the state.”

The district is anticipating losing millions designated for low-wealth districts. This closure, Gainey said, would save the school system $1.3 million and minimize other budget reductions.

But it won’t come without inconveniences to students and families, who will have to travel farther to new school placements.

The board voted to hold a public hearing on the closure March 9.
Amy Diaz
Amy Diaz began covering education in North Carolina’s Piedmont region and High Country for WFDD in partnership with Report For America in 2022. Before entering the world of public radio, she worked as a local government reporter in Flint, Mich. where she was named the 2021 Rookie Writer of the Year by the Michigan Press Association. Diaz is originally from Florida, where she interned at the Sarasota Herald-Tribune and freelanced for the Tampa Bay Times. She holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of South Florida, but truly got her start in the field in elementary school writing scripts for the morning news. You can follow her on Twitter at @amydiaze.
