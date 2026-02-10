N.C. lawmakers demand House floor vote on FEMA Act of 2025

North Carolina Congressmen Don Davis and Chuck Edwards are leading a bipartisan coalition of fifty lawmakers demanding a House floor vote on the FEMA Act of 2025.

The push for the legislation follows mounting frustration over federal bureaucracy and delays in aid following the devastation of Hurricane Helene.

If passed, the bill would fundamentally overhaul how the government responds to disasters by creating a single, universal application for survivors to cut through confusing red tape. It also seeks to fast-track financial support for local governments and utility cooperatives to speed up the restoration of power and essential services.

Congressman Davis is emphasizing that families and small businesses cannot afford further delays while waiting for the assistance they are legally owed.

Proponents say the reforms are critical for ensuring that recovery funds reach communities on the ground rather than being stalled by administrative hurdles.

House leadership has not yet scheduled a vote.