New antenna installed, 89.3 WTEB operating at full power

N.C. lawmakers demand House floor vote on FEMA Act of 2025

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published February 10, 2026 at 6:42 AM EST
FEMA's request for cadaver pouches follows warnings at the White House of coronavirus death tolls surpassing 100,000.
Mandel Ngan
/
AFP via Getty Images
If passed, the bill would fundamentally overhaul how the government responds to disasters by creating a single, universal application for survivors to cut through confusing red tape. It also seeks to fast-track financial support for local governments and utility cooperatives to speed up the restoration of power and essential services.

North Carolina Congressmen Don Davis and Chuck Edwards are leading a bipartisan coalition of fifty lawmakers demanding a House floor vote on the FEMA Act of 2025.

The push for the legislation follows mounting frustration over federal bureaucracy and delays in aid following the devastation of Hurricane Helene.

Congressman Davis is emphasizing that families and small businesses cannot afford further delays while waiting for the assistance they are legally owed.

Proponents say the reforms are critical for ensuring that recovery funds reach communities on the ground rather than being stalled by administrative hurdles.

House leadership has not yet scheduled a vote.
