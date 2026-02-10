© 2026 Public Radio East
New antenna installed, 89.3 WTEB operating at full power

Havelock Police investigating after dog was found abandoned in crate during freezing weather

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published February 10, 2026 at 6:55 AM EST
The Havelock Police Department is investigating after a dog was found abandoned in a crate during last week's freezing weather.
Havelock Police Department
Animal control officers responded to the old Cherry Plaza Shopping Center on Highway 70 Wednesday afternoon after a passerby spotted the crated animal left outdoors. At the time of the discovery, temperatures had plummeted to near 36 degrees, posing a severe risk to the animal's safety.

While the dog is microchipped, investigators say they have been unable to reach the original owner and believe the pet may have been rehomed before being dumped near the local Sonic restaurant.

The dog is now safe and receiving professional care, but the search for the person responsible continues.

Authorities are asking anyone who may have witnessed suspicious activity in the shopping center parking lot between two and four p.m. last Wednesday to come forward. Tips can be called into the Havelock Police Department or submitted anonymously online.

Officials remind the public that there are resources available for those who can no longer care for their pets, and abandoning an animal in dangerous conditions is a punishable offense.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
