ECU Health unveils North Carolina’s first pediatric medical transport helicopter

ECU Health has unveiled North Carolina’s first medical transport helicopter dedicated exclusively to children and neonatal patients.

The state-of-the-art aircraft serves as a mobile intensive care unit, specifically designed to transport critically ill infants and children across twenty-nine counties in eastern North Carolina.

Previously, these specialized teams used the standard EastCare fleet, but the new dedicated helicopter ensures that life-saving pediatric equipment is always ready for immediate takeoff.

The $6 million Airbus helicopter features an "Under the Sea" theme to help ease the anxiety of young passengers during high-stress transfers.

Health officials say the aircraft will be a game-changer for rural areas, cutting transport times by more than half compared to ground ambulances. This speed is critical for premature infants and children requiring emergency surgery or specialized care at Maynard Children’s Hospital in Greenville.

The new addition to the EastCare fleet is expected to begin its life-saving missions this March.