New antenna installed, 89.3 WTEB operating at full power

Commission formed to to oversee complete overhaul of state’s aging election infrastructure

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published February 10, 2026 at 6:40 AM EST
A ballot-marking machine is seen at an early in-person voting site at Asheville-Buncombe Technical Community College, Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2024, in Marshall, N.C. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)
Stephanie Scarbrough/AP
/
AP
North Carolina State Auditor Dave Boliek has announced the formation of the Modernization of Election Data Systems Commission, known as MEDS, to oversee a complete overhaul of the state’s aging election infrastructure.

This bipartisan, 22-member panel is tasked with guiding a three-phase transition away from the current system, which has been in place since the late nineties.

Boliek will chair the commission, which brings together a diverse group of election directors, researchers, and academic experts from across the state. The group is currently focused on reviewing proposals for the second phase of the project after gathering extensive feedback from both vendors and the public.

Beyond basic technical updates, the commission is charged with evaluating enhanced security protocols and improving user applications for local officials.

Boliek emphasized that the goal is to build a secure and user-friendly system by involving those who work on the ground during every election cycle.
Annette Weston
Annette Weston
