© 2026 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
New antenna installed, 89.3 WTEB operating at full power

New public art sculpture unveiled in Greensboro

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By David Ford
Published February 9, 2026 at 4:24 PM EST
Robot sculpture assembly
David Ford
/
WFDD
On Friday, February 6, 2026, Artist Pete Beeman (left standing on ladder) and his assistant Seth Swihart attach the left leg of the Bot from Beeman's new permanent public art installation titled "May-Bee and the Bot."

Greensboro has a new resident: a giant robot and its winged companion. It's the latest public artwork to be unveiled in the Gate City.

The playful stainless steel sculpture "May-Bee and the Bot (In the Uncanny Valley)" is 28 feet tall, and glistens in the sun. Bot is kneeling, waving to passersby along the Downtown Greenway at West Market Street. 

Its eyes stare up to the top of its head where a large honey bee sits with outstretched wings. Visitors can turn a hand crank on Bot’s leg and make the bee’s wings flutter.

1 of 7  — IMG_3481.jpeg
2 of 7  — IMG_3485.jpeg
3 of 7  — IMG_3469.jpeg
4 of 7  — IMG_3477.jpeg
5 of 7  — IMG_3471.jpeg
6 of 7  — IMG_3458.jpeg
7 of 7  — IMG_3461.jpeg

It’s the brainchild of Portland-based artist and engineer Pete Beeman, who completed the installation over the weekend.

"It is so satisfying to start a conversation with some nice people in a nice place — that's an interesting place — and then work through that, and a year later, put a giant 3000-pound thing in the ground, and have it be enjoyed," says Beeman. "Like that is just fantastic to go all the way from the start all the way to the finish."

Beeman says the honeybee symbolizes the natural world and the challenges it faces. The robot represents technology and the questions surrounding AI’s future. He says bringing the two together, nature and technology, made sense here, where the Greenway connects the city’s downtown and residential areas.  

Metal sculptor and assistant
Courtesy Pete Beeman
Artist Pete Beeman (left) and his assistant Seth Swihart in front of "May-Bee and the Bot" in Greensboro.

"So for me, there's this other layer where I'm thinking about it, a lot of layers deeper that I know very few people are going to see," he says. "So what I want on a front level is that they see something that they don't see every day. You know, that you walk around the corner, you're like, 'Oh, what the heck is that thing? What is going on here?' And then, especially if it's followed with a smile, you know?"

May-Bee and the Bot sculpture
"May-Bee and the Bot" by Portland-based artist Pete Beeman stands along the Downtown Greenway and West Market Street in Greensboro.

Thanks to lighting around the installation, visitors can view May-Bee and the Bot both day and night. The project was funded by the nonprofit The Cemala Foundation and others.  
David Ford
Before his arrival in the Triad, David had already established himself as a fixture in the Austin, Texas arts scene as a radio host for Classical 89.5 KMFA. During his tenure there, he produced and hosted hundreds of programs including Mind Your Music, The Basics and T.G.I.F. Thank Goodness, It's Familiar, which each won international awards in the Fine Arts Radio Competition. As a radio journalist with 88.5 WFDD, his features have been recognized by the Associated Press, Public Radio News Directors Inc., Catholic Academy of Communication Professionals, and Radio Television Digital News Association of the Carolinas. David has written and produced national stories for NPR, KUSC and CPRN in Los Angeles and conducted interviews for Minnesota Public Radio's Weekend America.
See stories by David Ford