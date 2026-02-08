Mecklenburg County leaders questioned by state legislators on crime, immigration

Legislators in Raleigh are grilling Mecklenburg County leaders on Monday about crime, especially the high-profile killing of Iryna Zarutska on the light rail, and their cooperation with federal immigration officials.

Those called to testify include Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles, Sheriff Garry McFadden, Charlotte Area Transit System CEO Brent Cagle and Charlotte City Manager Marcus Jones.

Republican Rep. Brenden Jones opened the State House Committee meeting Monday morning with a blistering attack on leaders from Charlotte. He accused leaders of focusing on diversity, equity, inclusion, transgender rights, Pride festivals and immigrants instead of public safety. He said that led to the August murder of Iryna Zarutska on the Lynx Blue.

"A system that prioritized DEI initiatives over armed security guards on CATS (Charlotte Area Transit System). Her blood is on your hands," Jones told the assembled leaders. "The core function of government is not DEI trans rights, the welfare benefits for illegal aliens, or some new social justice program. The core function is public order, safety, security."

Since Zarutska's killing, CATS said it has increased the number of armed security guards and started checking more riders for tickets. The man accused of killing her, Decarlos Brown, did not have a ticket and had been arrested multiple times before. His family said he suffered from mental illness.

Mecklenburg County District Attorney Spencer Merriweather told the committee that his office is working its way through a backlog of cases, but remains understaffed for a county of more than 1.2 million people. He said the prosecutor's office needs more resources and tougher laws to target repeat offenders.

"But by the time a resident in the community knows that that person, is a, is a cancer on that community, we ought to make sure that we've got the teeth to deal with it," he said. Merriweather said Iryna’s Law, which tightens bail requirements and conditions for magistrates to call for mental health evaluations, is a positive tool for law enforcement.

The Trump administration last week said the CATS' safety plan was deficient, and gave the transit system 30 days to fix it. And GOP U.S. Senate candidate Michael Whatley has tried to link the light-rail killing to former Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper, who is the likely Democratic Senate candidate.

McFadden, the sheriff, faced a notably harsher grilling than Merriweather. In roughly two hours of contentious testimony, McFadden largely declined to answer questions about his office's cooperation with federal immigration officials and accusations of racism, mismanagement and almost two dozen deaths in the county jail under his watch. McFadden repeatedly said he could not answer those questions because of a State Bureau of Investigation probe into his office and a petition underway to remove him from office. Rep. Carla Cunningham, a Democrat on the committee, is one of the people behind the petition.

"I also have to respect the process of the State Bureau of Investigation to give a fair process," McFadden said.

"I understand. Hypothetically, does pulling on-duty deputies off the street to chauffeur individuals to bars, strip clubs, make Mecklenburg safer?" Jones asked.

"Again, that is in the content of the petition that I just stated I cannot answer questions to, even hypothetically," McFadden replied.

McFadden pointed out repeatedly that he is the county’s first Black sheriff, and that his position and law enforcement career demand respect.

"And I hope you respect me wearing the badge including the stars on my shoulders that I have rightfully owned for 44 years. I clearly understand why I am here. Being the only sheriff that has been brought before a hearing such as this," he said.

Charlotte officials said they weren’t familiar with any other city or town being summoned to Raleigh for such a hearing.

Jones closed the morning hearing with an angry rejoinder to McFadden.

"You have made history here today, sir. You have blown off the House Oversight Committee's request."

The panel was set to continue Monday afternoon.