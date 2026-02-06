Winston-Salem man pleads guilty in killing of Greensboro police sergeant

A Winston-Salem man pleaded guilty on Friday to second-degree murder in the fatal shooting of Greensboro Police Sgt. Philip Dale Nix.

Nix was off duty when he was killed in 2023 while trying to intervene in a crime he witnessed at a gas station.

Jamere Foster also pleaded guilty to robbery with a dangerous weapon. A judge sentenced Foster, and he’ll serve up to 389 months in prison.

The Nix family said in a statement that the outcome provides a measure of accountability and allows them to continue the process of healing.

Nix was with the Greensboro Police Department for 23 years.