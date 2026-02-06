© 2026 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
New antenna installed, 89.3 WTEB operating at full power

New NC poll shows dismal numbers for Trump; Cooper has comfortable lead in Senate race

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published February 6, 2026 at 6:37 AM EST
Screenshot
PBS
Screenshot

The latest Catawba College-YouGov poll reveals a state grappling with economic dread and shifting loyalties.

While the 2026 midterm elections are still on the horizon, the data suggests that voters are already in a foul mood, largely driven by a cost-of-living crisis that shows no signs of slowing down. Roughly three-quarters of North Carolinians expect their financial situation to tighten even further this year, with an overwhelming majority pointing to the soaring price of groceries and housing as their primary stressors.

This widespread economic pessimism appears to be taking a toll on national figures. President Donald Trump’s approval rating has stalled at 44 percent, and perhaps more concerning for his camp is the erosion of his base in rural areas. Once a reliable stronghold, support for Trump in North Carolina’s rural counties has dropped by double digits since late last year.

This discontent isn’t limited to the top of the ticket, as more than half of the state now disapproves of the job performance of both Democrats and Republicans in Congress, signaling a deep-seated frustration with the federal government's handling of the economy and disaster relief.

Despite the gloomy outlook on national politics, former Governor Roy Cooper seems to be navigating the storm with ease. In a hypothetical but highly anticipated matchup for the U.S. Senate, Cooper has jumped out to a massive lead over former RNC Chair Michael Whatley. The gap is driven largely by a massive fame deficit; while Cooper remains a household name with high favorability, nearly half of the state’s voters admit they have never even heard of Whatley. Meanwhile, current Governor Josh Stein is enjoying a bit of a honeymoon period, maintaining a solid approval rating that includes a surprising amount of support from across the aisle.

The poll also tapped into a growing sense of social unease. Beyond just dollars and cents, North Carolinians are expressing genuine fear about the state of American democracy. Over half of the respondents admitted they are worried about being targeted for their political beliefs, and a similar number expressed discomfort with the idea of using the military for domestic law enforcement. As the state moves closer to a pivotal election year, the mood in the Old North State is one of caution and skepticism, with voters looking for stability in an increasingly volatile political climate.

The latest Catawba College-YouGov pollsurveyed 800 North Carolina adults between January 26 and February 2, 2026. This sample of residents provides a snapshot of the state's current political climate with a margin of error of +/- 4.2%.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston