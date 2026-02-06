New NC poll shows dismal numbers for Trump; Cooper has comfortable lead in Senate race

The latest Catawba College-YouGov poll reveals a state grappling with economic dread and shifting loyalties.

While the 2026 midterm elections are still on the horizon, the data suggests that voters are already in a foul mood, largely driven by a cost-of-living crisis that shows no signs of slowing down. Roughly three-quarters of North Carolinians expect their financial situation to tighten even further this year, with an overwhelming majority pointing to the soaring price of groceries and housing as their primary stressors.

This widespread economic pessimism appears to be taking a toll on national figures. President Donald Trump’s approval rating has stalled at 44 percent, and perhaps more concerning for his camp is the erosion of his base in rural areas. Once a reliable stronghold, support for Trump in North Carolina’s rural counties has dropped by double digits since late last year.

This discontent isn’t limited to the top of the ticket, as more than half of the state now disapproves of the job performance of both Democrats and Republicans in Congress, signaling a deep-seated frustration with the federal government's handling of the economy and disaster relief.

Despite the gloomy outlook on national politics, former Governor Roy Cooper seems to be navigating the storm with ease. In a hypothetical but highly anticipated matchup for the U.S. Senate, Cooper has jumped out to a massive lead over former RNC Chair Michael Whatley. The gap is driven largely by a massive fame deficit; while Cooper remains a household name with high favorability, nearly half of the state’s voters admit they have never even heard of Whatley. Meanwhile, current Governor Josh Stein is enjoying a bit of a honeymoon period, maintaining a solid approval rating that includes a surprising amount of support from across the aisle.

The poll also tapped into a growing sense of social unease. Beyond just dollars and cents, North Carolinians are expressing genuine fear about the state of American democracy. Over half of the respondents admitted they are worried about being targeted for their political beliefs, and a similar number expressed discomfort with the idea of using the military for domestic law enforcement. As the state moves closer to a pivotal election year, the mood in the Old North State is one of caution and skepticism, with voters looking for stability in an increasingly volatile political climate.

The latest Catawba College-YouGov pollsurveyed 800 North Carolina adults between January 26 and February 2, 2026. This sample of residents provides a snapshot of the state's current political climate with a margin of error of +/- 4.2%.