MCAS Cherry Point: Delayed arrival ordered for nonessential personnel

Freezing temperatures and the threat of icy roads have prompted the Commanding Officer of Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point to authorize a delayed arrival for nonessential personnel on Friday. To ensure maximum safety during the morning commute, these employees are permitted to report for duty as late as 10 a.m.

Officials are urging everyone to use this extended window to drive with extreme caution, as precipitation is expected to refreeze on bridges and overpasses throughout the area.

While the air station adjusts for the weather, those working within tenant organizations are advised to stay in close contact with their specific command leadership for tailored instructions. Specifically, personnel at Fleet Readiness Center East should monitor their command’s social media channels and internal communication lines for updates.

Medical services are also seeing a shift in scheduling, as the Navy Health Clinic Cherry Point is operating on a two-hour delay with patient and pharmacy services starting at 9:30 a.m., followed by the Veterinary Clinic at 10 a.m.

Commuters should plan their routes carefully as gate operations have been modified for the morning. While the Main Gate will maintain its usual schedule and handle all outbound traffic until 10 a.m., the Slocum Gate will provide two inbound lanes starting at 6 a.m. The Cunningham Gate will open at 7 a.m., but the Catawba Gate will remain closed entirely during this period.

On-base services and retail centers are also adjusting their doors to accommodate the weather. Marine Corps Community Services has announced that Child Development Centers and the Cherry Tree House will open for drop-offs at 9:30 a.m. Those looking for coffee or a quiet place to work will find the Library and Library Café opening at 10 a.m. While the Troop Store and Package Store plan to open at 9 a.m., the Commissary and most other retail or food operations intend to stick to their regular schedules. For the fitness-minded, 24-hour access remains available for active-duty members at the gyms, though staff will not arrive until the 10 a.m. reporting time.

