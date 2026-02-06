High-stakes race in Forsyth could reshape county commission

Democratic candidates vying for seats on the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners faced off Thursday in a forum ahead of the March primary, bringing fresh attention to a race with major implications for the party.

Candidates fielded questions on issues that frequently surface at commission meetings, including budget management, school funding and housing.

The spotlight was especially bright on District B contenders Adam Hill and Marsie West.

“This race is the only race that can change the balance of power on the board. So it is very important that we get the best possible candidate in here,” West said, highlighting a long-standing challenge for the county’s Democratic Party.

While most Forsyth residents vote with Democrats in presidential elections, the party is outnumbered on the commission, four to three.

A flip in District B could open the door to Democratic wins on issues that have stalled under GOP control, including a permanent shift to evening meetings.

West, a business strategist, ran unsuccessfully for a seat in 2024. Her opponent, nonprofit leader Adam Hill, is a political newcomer. The primary winner will face Republican Chris Parker in the general election.