© 2026 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
New antenna installed, 89.3 WTEB operating at full power

Cold weather continued into weekend with secondary arctic surge approaching ENC

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published February 6, 2026 at 6:18 AM EST

The weather outlook for Eastern North Carolina remains frigid as the National Weather Service in Newport warns of a secondary arctic surge arriving just in time for the weekend. While the sun will be out, a reinforcing shot of cold air is expected to sweep across the coastal plain and Outer Banks, keeping temperatures well below normal and ensuring that any lingering snow or ice stays firmly frozen.

Saturday is shaping up to be a blustery day, with the National Weather Service forecasting highs only reaching the mid-to-upper 30s. Strong northwest winds will add a significant bite to the air, creating wind chills that will likely hover in the teens and 20s throughout the afternoon. These gusty conditions mean that while the sun might melt some surface ice, the wind will quickly drop temperatures back down, leading to another dangerous refreeze as soon as the sun sets.

The cold will settle in even more deeply on Sunday morning, which is expected to be the coldest period of the weekend. According to the Newport office, low temperatures will plummet into the upper teens for many inland counties and the low 20s along the coast. Sunday afternoon will remain chilly but calm, with clear skies and high temperatures slowly climbing into the low 40s as the arctic high pressure begins to shift.

Looking ahead toward the start of the work week, the National Weather Service indicates a much-anticipated warming trend. By Monday and Tuesday, the wind is expected to shift to the south, finally pushing temperatures back toward more seasonal levels in the 50s. Until then, residents are encouraged to stay bundled up and remain cautious of black ice during the early morning hours.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston