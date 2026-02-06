Cold weather continued into weekend with secondary arctic surge approaching ENC

The weather outlook for Eastern North Carolina remains frigid as the National Weather Service in Newport warns of a secondary arctic surge arriving just in time for the weekend. While the sun will be out, a reinforcing shot of cold air is expected to sweep across the coastal plain and Outer Banks, keeping temperatures well below normal and ensuring that any lingering snow or ice stays firmly frozen.

Saturday is shaping up to be a blustery day, with the National Weather Service forecasting highs only reaching the mid-to-upper 30s. Strong northwest winds will add a significant bite to the air, creating wind chills that will likely hover in the teens and 20s throughout the afternoon. These gusty conditions mean that while the sun might melt some surface ice, the wind will quickly drop temperatures back down, leading to another dangerous refreeze as soon as the sun sets.

The cold will settle in even more deeply on Sunday morning, which is expected to be the coldest period of the weekend. According to the Newport office, low temperatures will plummet into the upper teens for many inland counties and the low 20s along the coast. Sunday afternoon will remain chilly but calm, with clear skies and high temperatures slowly climbing into the low 40s as the arctic high pressure begins to shift.

Looking ahead toward the start of the work week, the National Weather Service indicates a much-anticipated warming trend. By Monday and Tuesday, the wind is expected to shift to the south, finally pushing temperatures back toward more seasonal levels in the 50s. Until then, residents are encouraged to stay bundled up and remain cautious of black ice during the early morning hours.