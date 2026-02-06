Black ice across eastern North Carolina prompts late start for many services

Freezing temperatures across the region have prompted a slow start to the morning.

Carteret County Governmentofficials announced that most county offices and facilities will delay opening until 10 a.m. this Friday, February 6. With icy patches still a concern on secondary roads, the two-hour delay is intended to give the sun a chance to improve travel conditions before employees and residents head out.

The ripple effect of the late start impacts several local services, including the Leon Mann Jr. Enrichment Senior Center and all county libraries, which will operate on a slightly compressed schedule from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Public transit through CCATS is also pushing its start time to 10 a.m., and those in need of transportation are encouraged to call their dispatch line at 252-240-1043 to coordinate rides.

For those with legal business, the Carteret County Courthouse will also open its doors at 10 a.m. Residents concerned about potential changes to their hearings can find the most current information through the NC Courts calendar or by contacting the Clerk of Superior Court directly. Meanwhile, anyone planning a trip to the local convenience sites should note they will begin operations at 9 a.m., two hours later than their standard early-morning opening.

Local officials continue to urge drivers to use extreme caution, especially on shaded stretches of road where black ice may linger. Further updates on the situation will be posted to the county’s official website and social media channels throughout the day.

Freezing temperatures across Onslow County are creating a hidden danger for anyone heading out on the roads. Local emergency services have issued a widespread black ice warning, as moisture from recent weather has refrozen into thin, nearly invisible layers of ice. This transparent glaze is particularly common on bridges and overpasses, which freeze faster than standard pavement, as well as in shaded or low-lying areas where the sun has yet to reach.

Because black ice can look just like a harmless wet patch or be completely impossible to see, officials are urging drivers to assume all wet-looking surfaces are slick. If travel is necessary, it is critical to slow down and leave significantly more space between vehicles than usual. Emergency responders are also suggesting that residents delay any non-essential trips until the sun has a chance to warm the asphalt and improve overall safety.

The hazardous conditions are expected to persist throughout the early morning hours, so staying alert and cautious remains the top priority for those who must be behind the wheel.

Craven County is facing a treacherous morning commute as the region grapples with the dangerous aftermath of the recent winter storm. With temperatures plunging overnight, local emergency officials are warning that any moisture left on the pavement has turned into a solid sheet of black ice. While the main highways through New Bern and Havelock may appear clear in spots, shaded stretches and neighborhood streets remain incredibly slick, posing a major risk for anyone heading out early.

The hazardous road conditions have led Craven County Schools to transition to a remote learning day for all students and staff this Friday. District leaders made the call after determining that many secondary roads and rural routes were still too icy for school buses to navigate safely. Along with the shift to online classes, all after-school activities and athletic events scheduled for today have been canceled to keep families off the roads.

County government operations are also getting a late start today, with offices and facilities opening on a two-hour delay. This extra time is intended to give road crews a chance to treat lingering trouble spots and allow the morning sun to begin the thawing process. Residents are encouraged to check with individual departments before heading out, as some services may still be limited by the weather.

Safety remains the top priority as the area remains under an extreme cold watch with wind chills expected to stay well below freezing for much of the day. Law enforcement is urging motorists to slow down significantly and leave plenty of extra space between vehicles, as the invisible nature of black ice makes it nearly impossible to anticipate a slide until it happens.

Pitt County is facing a treacherous start to the morning as plunging overnight temperatures have turned melting snow and slush into dangerous patches of black ice. While the sun is beginning to peek out, the deep freeze has made many secondary roads and neighborhood streets in Greenville and surrounding areas nearly impassable. Major routes like Highway 264 and Highway 11 have seen some improvement from plow crews, but officials warn that bridge decks and overpasses remain high-risk zones for sliding.

The ongoing travel hazards have led Pitt County Schools to remain closed for students this Friday, marking another day of weather-related disruptions. While it is an optional workday for staff, district leaders decided to keep buses off the roads to avoid the risk of accidents on icy rural routes. All extracurricular activities and athletic events scheduled for today have also been postponed or canceled as a result of the lingering winter weather.

Local government operations are also seeing some adjustments, with many offices opting for a delayed opening to allow the sun to soften the ice. Residents are encouraged to use caution if they must travel and to watch for deceptive "wet" spots that are actually frozen. Public safety officials are emphasizing that even with four-wheel drive, stopping on black ice is nearly impossible, so maintaining a slow speed and a large following distance is essential for those who have to be behind the wheel.

With temperatures expected to stay quite low throughout the day, a full thaw isn't likely until later this afternoon. Emergency services remain on high alert for accidents and are asking the public to stay home if possible while road crews continue their work.