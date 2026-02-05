NC GOP Senator opposed nationalization of elections

© 2026 Public Radio East
By Annette Weston
Published February 5, 2026 at 7:39 AM EST
North Carolina Republican Senator Thom Tillis recently made it clear that he has no interest in federalizing election management, even if the call is coming from within his own party.

In a series of sharp critiques, Tillis dismissed recent proposals to have the federal government take over election operations in 15 specific states, calling the plan strategically flawed and mathematically impossible.

During an interview with CNN chief congressional correspondent Manu Raju, Tillis took a direct swipe at White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, suggesting that anyone pushing for a nationalized election strategy needs a refresher in basic math.

According to Tillis, there is simply no path forward for such a measure in the Senate, noting that the votes aren't there and the political appetite is even lower.

He pointed out that he was just as vocal in his opposition when Democrats tried to pass federal election reforms in 2022. He argued that the principle remains the same: elections are a state responsibility.

Tillis emphasized that nuking the filibuster to force through a federal takeover is a line he isn't willing to cross, regardless of which party is at the helm.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
