NC GOP Senator opposed nationalization of elections

North Carolina Republican Senator Thom Tillis recently made it clear that he has no interest in federalizing election management, even if the call is coming from within his own party.

In a series of sharp critiques, Tillis dismissed recent proposals to have the federal government take over election operations in 15 specific states, calling the plan strategically flawed and mathematically impossible.

During an interview with CNN chief congressional correspondent Manu Raju, Tillis took a direct swipe at White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, suggesting that anyone pushing for a nationalized election strategy needs a refresher in basic math.

According to Tillis, there is simply no path forward for such a measure in the Senate, noting that the votes aren't there and the political appetite is even lower.

He pointed out that he was just as vocal in his opposition when Democrats tried to pass federal election reforms in 2022. He argued that the principle remains the same: elections are a state responsibility.

Tillis emphasized that nuking the filibuster to force through a federal takeover is a line he isn't willing to cross, regardless of which party is at the helm.