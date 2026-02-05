© 2026 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
New antenna installed, 89.3 WTEB operating at full power

Measles cases grow in North Carolina, one hospitalization reported

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published February 5, 2026 at 7:51 AM EST
Julien Harneis
/
Flickr via Openverse

Health officials in North Carolina are sounding the alarm as a measles outbreak continues to gain momentum across the state.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services confirmed on Wednesday that the case count has now reached 15, marking a significant escalation since the first infections were detected late last year. The state also recorded its first hospitalization linked to the virus during this current surge.

The data reveals a troubling trend among the state’s youth, as nearly all of those infected are children under the age of 18. While cases have popped up in half a dozen counties, Buncombe County is currently seeing the most activity. Investigators have traced the roots of the spike back to travel, specifically noting connections to a large-scale outbreak currently unfolding in South Carolina.

A major concern for doctors is that about three-quarters of the patients were entirely unvaccinated against the virus. Because measles is one of the most contagious diseases on the planet, state health leaders are worried that the virus is finding easy targets in communities with lower immunity levels.

The situation has prompted the state to roll out new emergency outreach tools, including direct text alerts to residents who may have been at the same grocery stores or clinics as an infected person.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston