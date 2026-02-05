© 2026 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
New antenna installed, 89.3 WTEB operating at full power

Man accused of shooting at GREAT bus facing list of assault charges

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published February 5, 2026 at 8:00 AM EST

A missed ride turned into a chaotic scene in downtown Greenville Wednesday evening when a man opened fire on a city bus.

Around 5:30 p.m., a Greenville Area Transit bus was traveling near the intersection of Fifth and Nash Streets when it was struck by gunfire.

According to the Greenville Police Department, the shooter, identified as 37-year-old Rakiem Dangelo Ruffin, was frustrated because the bus had not stopped to pick him up. In an apparent act of retaliation, he fired at the vehicle while nine passengers and a driver were on board.

Officers arrived quickly and took Ruffin into custody near the Eppes Recreation Center without further incident. Despite a bullet hitting the bus, authorities confirmed that no one on board or in the surrounding area was injured.

Ruffin now faces a long list of charges, including ten counts of assault with a deadly weapon—one for every person on that bus—along with discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle and possession of a stolen firearm. Because he is a convicted felon, he also faces charges for illegal firearm possession. He is currently being held at the Pitt County Detention Center without bond.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston