Man accused of shooting at GREAT bus facing list of assault charges

A missed ride turned into a chaotic scene in downtown Greenville Wednesday evening when a man opened fire on a city bus.

Around 5:30 p.m., a Greenville Area Transit bus was traveling near the intersection of Fifth and Nash Streets when it was struck by gunfire.

According to the Greenville Police Department, the shooter, identified as 37-year-old Rakiem Dangelo Ruffin, was frustrated because the bus had not stopped to pick him up. In an apparent act of retaliation, he fired at the vehicle while nine passengers and a driver were on board.

Officers arrived quickly and took Ruffin into custody near the Eppes Recreation Center without further incident. Despite a bullet hitting the bus, authorities confirmed that no one on board or in the surrounding area was injured.

Ruffin now faces a long list of charges, including ten counts of assault with a deadly weapon—one for every person on that bus—along with discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle and possession of a stolen firearm. Because he is a convicted felon, he also faces charges for illegal firearm possession. He is currently being held at the Pitt County Detention Center without bond.