Loggerhead rescued after being found stranded in OBX

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published February 5, 2026 at 9:43 AM EST

A large loggerhead sea turtle was saved after being found stranded last week in the northern Outer Banks.

The rescue began when someone spotted the turtle struggling to keep its head above water and immediately contacted the Network for Endangered Sea Turtles hotline.

A trained responder arrived shortly after with a specialized heavy-duty sling designed for large-scale maritime rescues. With from bystanders, the responder secured the loggerhead and moved it from the surf.

Because the heavy turtle was found in a remote area, the team had to carry the animal over a quarter-mile through difficult beach terrain to reach a transport vehicle.

The female loggerhead weighed about 100 pounds upon arriving at a local rehabilitation facility. Specialists at the Sea Turtle Assistance and Rehabilitation Center are now providing medical care to address the issues that led to the stranding.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
