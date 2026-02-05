Loggerhead rescued after being found stranded in OBX

A large loggerhead sea turtle was saved after being found stranded last week in the northern Outer Banks.

The rescue began when someone spotted the turtle struggling to keep its head above water and immediately contacted the Network for Endangered Sea Turtles hotline.

A trained responder arrived shortly after with a specialized heavy-duty sling designed for large-scale maritime rescues. With from bystanders, the responder secured the loggerhead and moved it from the surf.

Because the heavy turtle was found in a remote area, the team had to carry the animal over a quarter-mile through difficult beach terrain to reach a transport vehicle.

The female loggerhead weighed about 100 pounds upon arriving at a local rehabilitation facility. Specialists at the Sea Turtle Assistance and Rehabilitation Center are now providing medical care to address the issues that led to the stranding.