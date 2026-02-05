Cold snap prompts abrupt halt to spotted trout harvest in North Carolina

A significant drop in water temperatures has forced North Carolina fisheries officials to hit the brakes on spotted trout fishing across the state.

The N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries announced a mandatory closure for both recreational and commercial spotted seatrout harvest starting Friday afternoon. This move comes as biologists confirm widespread cold stun events, a phenomenon where fish become lethargic or die when coastal waters plummet below 41 degrees for an extended period.

The closure is designed to give the surviving population a fighting chance to recover. When trout are stunned by the cold, they often float to the surface or huddle in deep holes, making them incredibly easy targets for over-harvesting. By shutting down the fishery now, officials hope to protect the remaining stock through their critical spring spawning season. If everything goes according to the state’s management plan, the season is expected to remain closed until the beginning of July.

Marine Patrol officers have been monitoring coastal creeks and sounds from Hyde County down through Pender County, where the most significant impacts have been reported.

While it is tempting for beachgoers or boaters to scoop up the stunned fish they see floating, officials are reminding the public that doing so is now illegal. Instead, residents are encouraged to report sightings of lethargic or dead trout to the Division of Marine Fisheries to help biologists track the full extent of the winter kill.