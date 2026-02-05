© 2026 Public Radio East
Cold snap prompts abrupt halt to spotted trout harvest in North Carolina

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published February 5, 2026 at 9:38 AM EST

A significant drop in water temperatures has forced North Carolina fisheries officials to hit the brakes on spotted trout fishing across the state.

The N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries announced a mandatory closure for both recreational and commercial spotted seatrout harvest starting Friday afternoon. This move comes as biologists confirm widespread cold stun events, a phenomenon where fish become lethargic or die when coastal waters plummet below 41 degrees for an extended period.

The closure is designed to give the surviving population a fighting chance to recover. When trout are stunned by the cold, they often float to the surface or huddle in deep holes, making them incredibly easy targets for over-harvesting. By shutting down the fishery now, officials hope to protect the remaining stock through their critical spring spawning season. If everything goes according to the state’s management plan, the season is expected to remain closed until the beginning of July.

Marine Patrol officers have been monitoring coastal creeks and sounds from Hyde County down through Pender County, where the most significant impacts have been reported.

While it is tempting for beachgoers or boaters to scoop up the stunned fish they see floating, officials are reminding the public that doing so is now illegal. Instead, residents are encouraged to report sightings of lethargic or dead trout to the Division of Marine Fisheries to help biologists track the full extent of the winter kill.
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
