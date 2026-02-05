Camp Lejeune returns to normal operations; Cherry Point still working toward recovery from winter storm

Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune and MCAS New River are transitioning to a Winter Storm Condition All Clear for Thursday, with normal operations resumed at 9 a.m. However, personnel are authorized a two-hour delay in reporting to allow icy conditions from overnight precipitation to thaw.

While significant progress has been made in snow removal, some secondary roads, parking lots, and range areas still have snow or ice, and a Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect through Thursday morning. Personnel should use caution and coordinate reporting requirements with their chain of command or supervisor.

Meanwhile, Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point remains in a recovery phase on Thursday as the installation grapples with the lingering effects of the winter storm.

While cleanup efforts are currently underway, officials have kept the base in a Winter Storm Condition-Recovery status due to hazardous conditions on many secondary roads and facility parking lots. For the safety of the community, only designated essential personnel are required to report for duty in person Thursday, while all other staff members are encouraged to telework and remain in close contact with their supervisors for further instructions.

Drivers should be aware that both the Slocum and Cunningham Gates are currently closed to traffic. All essential personnel must use the Main Gate for entry and exit until further notice. Once inside the gates, drivers and pedestrians are urged to use extreme caution, as many surfaces remain slick and nearly impassable.

The winter weather has also impacted several key services across the station. The Commissary, Main Exchange, and Naval Health Clinic are all closed for the day, with medical appointments being rescheduled for a later date. Despite these closures, the Troop Store gas station is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. to assist those on base, and the Mess Hall continues to provide meals for essential personnel during its standard operating hours.

With wind chills dropping into the teens Thursday morning, the base is prioritizing the safety of its personnel as it works to return to normal operation.