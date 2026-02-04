North Carolina’s wild horse faring well after historic winter storm

North Carolina’s wild horses have once again proven just how tough they are as they navigate the aftermath of the recent winter storm.

While the heavy snow and ice across the coast might seem overwhelming to humans, the Banker horses on the Outer Banks are uniquely adapted for this kind of weather.

Experts from the Corolla Wild Horse Fund have reported that the horses are doing well, largely thanks to their thick, shaggy winter coats. These coats are so well-insulated that snow can actually pile up on a horse's back without melting, which is a clear sign that their body heat is being trapped inside where it belongs.

To stay warm during the height of the storm, the various harems used their deep knowledge of the local landscape to find shelter. Many were spotted hunkering down in live oak hammocks and dense maritime forests, which act as natural windbreaks against the freezing gusts. By moving into these more protected areas and huddling together, they can maintain their body temperature even when the thermometer drops well below freezing. They also know exactly where to find dormant grasses and water sources that haven't completely frozen over in the marshes.

Down on Ocracoke and Shackleford Banks, the herds appear to be in similarly good shape. Even with the logistical challenges of Highway 12 being closed due to icy overwash, the horses managed by the National Park Service have been accounted for and are safe.

Officials said it is particularly impressive to see the younger members of the herds, including a foal born just this winter, defying the odds and staying healthy alongside the adults.

While human travel to the barrier islands remains difficult for now, all signs point to the fact that these resilient animals have successfully weathered yet another major North Carolina storm.