Museum’s Astronomy Days will highlight lunar exploration, ENC astronaut scheduled to orbit moon

The North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences is hosting its annual Astronomy Day’s festival on Saturday and Sunday.

This year’s event, themed "Passport to the Moon," invites people to explore the future of lunar exploration through two days of interactive exhibits and expert-led presentations.

Throughout the weekend, the museum's downtown Raleigh campus will offer a variety of hands-on activities centered on the Moon.

Visitors can learn about the Artemis II crew's 10-day journey and explore the technology behind the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket.

The museum’s Coordinator for Current Science Programs Chris Smith said, “This launch is historic for so many reasons. It’s the first time people will be close to the Moon since the 1970s, and North Carolina’s own Christina Koch will be the first woman to orbit the moon — that’s huge! And the Museum hosts this two-day event on all things Space where we can highlight those connections, the science, the value of exploration, and the people that inspire us.”

Smith added, “Astronauts trained at Morehead Planetarium in the 1960s for missions leading up to and including the Apollo moon landings, for example. And now, Christina Koch, who grew up here and has several degrees from NC institutions, will be one of the first people and the first woman to orbit the moon.”

Outdoor activities on the Bicentennial Plaza will include safe solar observing and rocket launches. Smith said, “to get to the moon you need a rocket. Guests can build and design their own rocket, then carry it outside and 3-2-1 blast off to see how high it can go.”

The museum's interior will host "Ask an Astronomer" sessions and displays featuring lunar and Mars rovers.

“All across the event will be special stations where guests investigate fun facts about the Moon to get their passport stamped,” Smith said, “Return a full passport and guests get a special prize”

The event also offers the chance to drive a robot, build a crafty Mars rover, look through telescopes, and meet the scientists and educators that can answer all space questions.

Smith said it is a celebration of the state's deep ties to the aerospace industry and its continued role in inspiring the next generation of scientists and astronauts, and added, “One of the highlights of Astronomy Days is the great number of experts delivering presentations to the public all day long on both days. Local astronomers, professional astrophysicists, and NASA solar system ambassadors will talk about the Moon, solar system planets, telescopes, satellite science, and much more.”

Astronomy Days is a free event, running from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. each day.

