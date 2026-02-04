Greensboro business owners call on City Council to improve downtown conditions

Greensboro business owners and residents are worried about the state of downtown following multiple restaurant closures.

Some of the closures include M'Coul’s Public House, Dame’s Chicken & Waffles and Liberty Oak. 'Cille and 'Scoe will close in July.

At a virtual city council meeting on Tuesday, several small business owners and residents raised concerns about parking, safety and people without housing.

“Marketing is not the problem, and it never has been," Kim-Grimsley-Ritchy, a business owner, said. "People know where downtown is. They are choosing not to go because the experience no longer works for them. Marketing may bring people once; conditions determine whether they return.”

Council Member April Parker says officials will be taking part in downtown walks to speak with business owners later this month.