ENC’s national seashores continue to recover in aftermath of recent storm

Cape Lookout National Seashore is gradually recovering as the winter storm shifts offshore, though conditions on the islands remain challenging.

Most visitor facilities were closed leading into the storm, including the lighthouse and museum areas, and they generally remain so as staff assess any damage from high winds and potential coastal flooding.

Ferry services, which are critical for reaching the seashore, were largely suspended over the weekend and into Tuesday due to hazardous marine conditions, including gale-force winds and rough seas in the Pamlico Sound.

The weather is expected to remain frigid, with high temperatures on Wednesday only reaching the upper 40s and wind chill values potentially dropping into the 20s or lower overnight. While skies may clear temporarily, there is a high chance of showers on Wednesday, with winds gusting up to 25 mph, making any visit to the exposed barrier islands quite uncomfortable.

Additionally, some facilities like the cabin camps and certain restrooms are typically closed for the winter season regardless of the storm, so anyone planning a trip should bring their own potable water and be prepared for zero on-island services.

Cape Hatteras National Seashore is facing a difficult recovery this Wednesday as staff deal with both the aftermath of a record-breaking winter storm and a serious structural crisis in its oceanfront communities.

The most jarring news comes from the village of Buxton, where the powerful storm surge caused four unoccupied beachfront homes to collapse into the Atlantic over the past few days. This has left a massive debris field stretching for miles, forcing park officials to close the beach entirely from northern Buxton down to ramp 43. A similar closure is also in effect in northern Rodanthe, where other threatened structures are being closely monitored for stability.

For those trying to move along the coast, Highway 12 has finally begun to reopen in stages now that the worst of the ocean overwash has been cleared. While the stretch between Rodanthe and Oregon Inlet is once again open to traffic, drivers are being urged to use extreme caution. The combination of standing water, sand on the asphalt, and freezing overnight temperatures has created a high risk for black ice, especially during the early morning hours on Wednesday.

The ferry service between Hatteras and Ocracoke is also attempting to resume a regular schedule, though operations remain dependent on the wind and tide conditions.

In terms of visitor services, most facilities across the seashore remain closed while crews assess the damage from the high winds and saltwater intrusion. The Cape Hatteras Lighthouse was already closed for climbing due to an ongoing restoration project, but the surrounding grounds may still have restricted access as cleanup efforts continue.

Park rangers are asking everyone to stay away from the closed beach sections, as the debris from the collapsed homes includes dangerous materials like treated lumber and nails that are currently scattered along the shoreline.