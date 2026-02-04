© 2026 Public Radio East
ENC military installations still disrupted by icy conditions

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published February 4, 2026 at 6:06 AM EST

Operations at both MCAS Cherry Point and MCB Camp Lejeune are still largely at a standstill as teams work through a recovery phase following the historic snowfall that hit the coast.

At Cherry Point, the base is currently operating under a recovery status where only mission-essential personnel are reporting for duty. Most other staff members have been directed to work from home to keep the roads clear for snow removal crews.

For those who do need to access the installation, the Slocum and Cunningham gates are currently closed, meaning all traffic is being routed through the main gate on Roosevelt Boulevard.

The airfield itself has been closed to all flight operations, though officials are hopeful they can begin reopening the runways as conditions improve.

At Camp Lejeune and MCAS New River, the situation remains under a serious weather alert as commanders describe many base roads as hazardous or even impassable. While the Sneads Ferry Bridge is open, several key entry points like the Piney Green and Tarawa Terrace gates are shut down for the time being.

The heavy ice and snow have led to the closure of both the main commissaries and the exchange, and outpatient services at the Naval Medical Center are currently on hold, though the emergency room and inpatient care remain fully operational for anyone in need of urgent medical attention.

For families living on base, DoDEA schools are remaining closed while the cleanup continues.

Base leadership at both installations is emphasizing that residents should stay off the roads if at all possible, as black ice is expected to be a major concern.

Most non-essential services like gyms and libraries are also shuttered, but mess halls are staying open on their regular schedules to make sure the personnel staying on-site are fed.

Everyone is encouraged to keep a close eye on their command's social media pages for the official word on when it will be safe to return to a normal work schedule.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
