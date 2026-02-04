Congressman Don Davis calls for resignation of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem

A North Carolina congressman is taking a stand on the house floor, calling for the top official at Homeland Security to step down.

First District Representative Don Davis is calling for the resignation of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem. The congressman’s demand comes on the heels of a series of controversial incidents involving federal agents, most notably the fatal shooting of two U.S. citizens by immigration officers in Minneapolis last month.

Davis, an Air Force veteran, says the use of aggressive tactics—like officers wearing masks and conducting warrantless arrests—is unacceptable. He told colleagues that while he supports law enforcement, federal agencies have to be held to the same standards as local police.

But it’s not just about what’s happening in the Midwest. Davis and other North Carolina leaders, including Representative Deborah Ross, have also been critical of the department's slow response in getting hurricane relief funds to families in Western North Carolina. Davis says a change in leadership is now the only way to rebuild public trust in the department.

At least fifteen other House members have joined the call for the Secretary to resign.

Secretary Kristi Noem has remained defiant, stating she has no intention of resigning and dismissing the growing calls for her removal—including those from Congressman Don Davis—as "silly" and politically motivated.