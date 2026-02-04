Another winter weather advisory issued as ENC continues to recover from weekend storm

A new winter weather advisory is in effect for much of Eastern North Carolina through Thursday morning.

Officials with the National Weather Service in Newport/Morehead City said the latest system that follows on the heels of the historic weekend storm brings the threat of additional light snow and freezing rain.

Forecasters are warning that even a small amount of ice accumulation, combined with temperatures plunging into the single digits, will make travel incredibly treacherous for the Thursday morning commute.

The primary concern for people across the coastal plain is the lingering moisture on the roads. While many main thoroughfares had finally started to clear, meteorologists said this new round of precipitation is expected to coat surfaces in a thin layer of ice, hiding beneath any new light snow.

Beyond the slick roads, a cold weather advisory is also in place as wind chills are expected to drop to dangerously low levels. This extreme cold means that any slush or water from previous melting will turn into solid sheets of black ice overnight.

Emergency responders are urging anyone who must travel to pack an emergency kit and exercise extreme caution, especially when crossing bridges and overpasses which are the first to freeze over in these conditions.

Meanwhile, the recovery from last weekend’s snowfall continues to progress slowly, with closures and delays continuing across eastern North Carolina.

Carteret County

Officials have announced a delayed opening for most county offices to ensure that roads are safe for employees and the public. Most administrative departments, as well as the local libraries, will open their doors at 11 a.m. and plan to wrap up operations by 5 p.m. While the libraries will be open for browsing, anyone planning to attend a specific class or event should know that all programming for the day has been postponed.

The weather has also impacted regional travel and services. CCATS public transportation will be running on a limited window between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m., so people who rely on the bus should plan accordingly.

At Michael J. Smith Airport, runways remain closed for the time being, though staff are hopeful for a 6 p.m. reopening on Wednesday evening if conditions continue to improve.

Meanwhile, those looking to drop off waste will find that county convenience sites are maintaining their standard 2 p.m. opening time.

The Carteret County Courthouse is mirroring the county’s delayed schedule and will open at 11 a.m. People with concerns about specific court dates are encouraged to call the Clerk of Superior Court directly.

The Leon Mann Jr. Enrichment Center will remain closed to the public throughout the day.

Onslow County

Officials said the local State of Emergency will expire at 7 a.m. on Wednesday.

As weather conditions continue to improve across the area, all county offices and facilities are moving to a delayed opening at 10 a.m. to ensure a safe start for both staff and the public. This 10 a.m. reopening also means that the Citizen Phone Bank will stand down as normal government operations resume.

The delayed start applies across the board to all county departments, including the Solid Waste division. While landfill operations are scheduled to get back up and running at 10 a.m., people should be aware that the Onslow County convenience sites will remain closed for the time being.

The temporary curfew that had been in place for unincorporated areas of the county was rescinded since Monday.

Even with things opening back up, officials are urging everyone to use plenty of caution if they have to be out on the roads. Secondary streets can still be pretty hazardous despite the improving weather, so it is best to take it slow.

The county will continue to monitor the situation as the day progresses.

Pitt County

While major thoroughfares like Arlington Boulevard have seen some clearing, many secondary roads and neighborhood streets throughout Greenville and the surrounding rural areas are still coated in a dangerous layer of packed snow and ice.

The primary threat for drivers is the deceptive "black ice" caused by daytime melting that refroze overnight. Because of these slick surfaces, local authorities are continuing to advise residents to avoid unnecessary travel. This ongoing weather event has prompted Pitt County Schools to move to a remote learning schedule, while most county government offices and public health clinics have remained closed for the day to ensure public safety.

Pitt Community College will remain closed, and East Carolina University has shifted to alternative instruction while moving to a reduced operations status for its employees.

On the services front, the Pitt Area Transit System is keeping its public transportation on a very limited schedule for the day. If you need to visit a waste facility, you will find that while the main Transfer Station in Greenville is tentatively aiming to open at 11 a.m., all of the county's convenience sites are staying closed for now.

Crews are still working hard to clear these locations, but with black ice expected to remain a serious threat through the morning, officials are strongly advising everyone to stay off the roads until conditions significantly improve.

Beyond the weather, several construction projects are adding to the difficulty of getting around. A detour remains in place on Black-Jack Simpson Road for a bridge culvert replacement, and drivers should expect delays on County Home Road due to utility work.

Emergency responders are emphasizing that anyone who must be on the roads should significantly increase their following distance and prepare for much longer travel times than usual.

Craven County

Craven County remains under a state of emergency. While primary highways are slowly being cleared, most secondary roads and neighborhood streets are still buried under compacted snow and dangerous sheets of ice.

Public works crews have been working around the clock, but officials said the sheer volume of snow and persistent freezing temperatures have made it difficult to reach every corner of the county.

The situation is expected to become even more complicated as the new winter weather advisory takes effect through Thursday morning.

This has prompted Craven County Schools to move to remote learning for the remainder of the week to keep buses and families off the treacherous roads.

Local government offices are attempting a late opening Wednesday morning, but officials are still urging people to stay home if possible.

Trash collection services have also been pushed back by a day to allow trucks to navigate cleared routes safely.

For those who must venture out, emergency responders are emphasizing extreme caution on bridges and overpasses, which have become notorious trouble spots during this prolonged deep freeze.