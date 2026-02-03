Cold temperatures and overnight refreeze have officials continuing to ask people not to travel

Eastern North Carolina is slowly digging out as the region faces the messy aftermath of a historic weekend "bomb cyclone".

The recovery is proving to be a long game due to dangerously low temperatures that are turning slushy streets into sheets of ice.

Officials with the North Carolina Department of Transportation said that while interstates and major highways like US-17 and US-70 are mostly clear, secondary and neighborhood roads remain treacherous.

Many local streets in cities like Morehead City and New Bern are still buried under compacted snow and deep drifts, some of which reportedly reached chest level over the weekend.

Travel on the Outer Banks is particularly restricted, as sections of NC-12 between the Basnight Bridge and Rodanthe remain closed due to significant ocean overwash and flooding.

Safety officials at ReadyNC.gov continue to urge people to stay home if possible, warning that the "refreeze" cycle is creating invisible black ice during morning commutes.

The storm's toll has been significant, with the State Highway Patrol responding to more than 1,100 collisions since Friday; the storm has been linked to at least two deaths in the state.

On the utilities front, the situation is stabilizing. Duke Energy reported that the conservation efforts of North Carolinians helped the power grid withstand the extreme demand, averting major widespread outages despite early peaks of over 8,500 customers without power.

However, the extreme weather remains a threat to infrastructure; in Buxton, the relentless surf and storm surge caused four oceanfront homes to collapse.

Most local government offices remain closed through Tuesday as crews focus on essential repairs.

People re encouraged to check real-time road maps at DriveNC.gov before attempting any travel.

School District Status



Craven County Schools:Students are operating on a remote (asynchronous) learning day today, completing assignments independently from home.

Onslow County Schools:All schools and facilities are fully closed today for both students and staff, with no remote instruction required.

Carteret County Public Schools: Schools are closed today; however, officials indicate that if hazardous conditions persist, the district will likely transition to remote learning for the remainder of the week.

Pitt County Schools are continuing to operate on a remote learning schedule. Because campuses are inaccessible, daycare and after school programs have been canceled.

Trash & Recycling Schedule Changes

