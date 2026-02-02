© 2026 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
New antenna installed, 89.3 WTEB operating at full power

Winter weather strains Winston-Salem businesses

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By April Laissle
Published February 2, 2026 at 4:36 PM EST
Coffee Park Airstream covered in snow
Courtesy Coffee Park Airstream
Winston-Salem's Coffee Park Airstream blanketed in snow on February 1, 2026.

Weeks of winter weather have cancelled events and hurt foot traffic for many local Winston-Salem businesses — and some owners say the slump is hitting at a particularly vulnerable time.

Last weekend was supposed to be a big one for the city. NASCAR’s Cook Out Clash drew around 15,000 visitors to Winston-Salem last year, and business owners were expecting similar crowds again.

“If we get anything big in town, we see spill over all across the spectrum. And so the restaurants pack up, the hotels, the beer shops definitely pack up, especially with the Clash," says Tommy Priest, owner of Coffee Park Airstream. "I mean, it's just a big hit.”

Priest says the event’s rescheduling on top of the second round of winter weather has left many business owners in a tight spot.

Restaurants including Acadia Foods, Que Viva Latin Street Grill, and Little Pep wine bar have all issued social media pleas for help amid low sales.

“Our community just needs to get out and support," he says. "I don't want to say the national competitor names, but I've seen way too many people in their parking lots.”

Priest says gift cards are another way customers can help businesses bridge the gap and make it to spring.
April Laissle
April Laissle is a senior reporter and editor at WFDD. Her work has been featured on several national news programs and recognized by the Public Media Journalists Association and the Radio Television Digital News Association. Before joining WFDD in 2019, she worked at public radio stations in Ohio and California.
See stories by April Laissle