Footprints in fresh powder make tracking break-in suspect easy

Deep snow may have made driving a nightmare across eastern North Carolina, but it made tracking a suspect surprisingly simple.

Early Sunday morning, officers in Greenville responded to back-to-back break-ins: first at the Tobacco and Vape on Bells Fork Road, and then just forty minutes later at Rose’s Gymnastics.

Investigators said the suspect didn't account for the fresh powder.

Using a combination of surveillance footage and a clear set of footprints leading away from the scenes, officers were able to track the trail directly to Sunburry Way and take Wayne Cusaac into custody.