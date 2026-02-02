© 2026 Public Radio East
Footprints in fresh powder make tracking break-in suspect easy

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published February 2, 2026 at 8:16 AM EST

Deep snow may have made driving a nightmare across eastern North Carolina, but it made tracking a suspect surprisingly simple.

Early Sunday morning, officers in Greenville responded to back-to-back break-ins: first at the Tobacco and Vape on Bells Fork Road, and then just forty minutes later at Rose’s Gymnastics.

Investigators said the suspect didn't account for the fresh powder.

Using a combination of surveillance footage and a clear set of footprints leading away from the scenes, officers were able to track the trail directly to Sunburry Way and take Wayne Cusaac into custody.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston