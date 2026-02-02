ENC military installations continue storm recovery efforts

Both Camp Lejeune and MCAS Cherry Point are currently operating under strict recovery status as they deal with the aftermath of record-breaking snowfall across eastern North Carolina.

At both installations, base commanders have restricted access to mission-essential personnel only, directing all other service members and civilian employees to remain home until roads are deemed safe.

At Camp Lejeune and MCAS New River, recovery crews are struggling with snowfall totals that reached up to 11 inches in some areas.

Because many secondary roads and residential streets on the base are still impassable, specific closures have been implemented on Wilson Boulevard, Lyman Road, and Highway 172.

While DoDEA schools and the commissary are closed for the day, mess halls remain open to support the personnel currently stationed on-site.

At MCAS Cherry Point, the situation is equally quiet as the airfield remains closed for all flight operations through at least Tuesday afternoon.

Access to the station is limited to the Main Gate on Roosevelt Boulevard, with the Slocum and Cunningham gates currently shut down.

Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point has canceled all clinical operations, though the appointment call center is helping people reschedule.

Regarding off-base medical clinics, most TRICARE network providers and VA clinics in Jacksonville, Morehead City, and New Bern are planning for a delayed opening on Tuesday at 10 a.m.

For those living on base, the Troop Store and fuel operations are open for emergency needs, and the main mess hall is maintaining regular hours for essential workers.

Authorities at both bases are stressing that the primary threat now is black ice hidden under the snow and are asking everyone to stay off the roads to allow heavy equipment to finish clearing the main thoroughfares.