© 2026 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
New antenna installed, 89.3 WTEB operating at full power

Eastern North Carolina airports continue recovery from storm

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published February 2, 2026 at 8:12 AM EST

Flight operations across Eastern North Carolina are slowly beginning to stabilize Monday morning, though significant disruptions remain following the weekend’s historic snowfall.

While many regional airports saw a complete halt to commercial service on Sunday night, the picture is shifting as crews work to clear runways and hubs like Charlotte and Atlanta attempt to return to normal schedules.

At Wilmington International Airport, the board shows a mix of recovery and lingering frustration. Early morning departures to major hubs like Atlanta, Newark, and Philadelphia were canceled Monday, but there is some positive movement as several afternoon flights to Charlotte and Dallas remain on schedule.

Officials are warning that many of these cancellations are due to ripple effects; even if Wilmington’s runways are clear, the planes or crews might still be stuck at other storm-impacted hubs.

The three smaller commercial airports in the region—Coastal Carolina Regional in New Bern, Albert J. Ellis in Jacksonville, and Pitt-Greenville—all experienced total cancellations Sunday night. As of Monday morning, Coastal Carolina Regional officials report that at least two incoming flights are still scheduled for, though all Sunday night service from Charlotte was scrapped. In Jacksonville, Albert J. Ellis faced early cancellations for flights to and from Atlanta and Charlotte, though some afternoon Delta service to Atlanta was still showing as on schedule.

Travelers are strongly advised not to head to any regional airport without first confirming their flight status directly with the airline. With record-low temperatures causing a significant refreeze of runways and taxiways overnight, airport ground crews are prioritizing safety over speed, and further delays are expected throughout the day as equipment is de-iced.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston