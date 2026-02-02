Eastern North Carolina airports continue recovery from storm

Flight operations across Eastern North Carolina are slowly beginning to stabilize Monday morning, though significant disruptions remain following the weekend’s historic snowfall.

While many regional airports saw a complete halt to commercial service on Sunday night, the picture is shifting as crews work to clear runways and hubs like Charlotte and Atlanta attempt to return to normal schedules.

At Wilmington International Airport, the board shows a mix of recovery and lingering frustration. Early morning departures to major hubs like Atlanta, Newark, and Philadelphia were canceled Monday, but there is some positive movement as several afternoon flights to Charlotte and Dallas remain on schedule.

Officials are warning that many of these cancellations are due to ripple effects; even if Wilmington’s runways are clear, the planes or crews might still be stuck at other storm-impacted hubs.

The three smaller commercial airports in the region—Coastal Carolina Regional in New Bern, Albert J. Ellis in Jacksonville, and Pitt-Greenville—all experienced total cancellations Sunday night. As of Monday morning, Coastal Carolina Regional officials report that at least two incoming flights are still scheduled for, though all Sunday night service from Charlotte was scrapped. In Jacksonville, Albert J. Ellis faced early cancellations for flights to and from Atlanta and Charlotte, though some afternoon Delta service to Atlanta was still showing as on schedule.

Travelers are strongly advised not to head to any regional airport without first confirming their flight status directly with the airline. With record-low temperatures causing a significant refreeze of runways and taxiways overnight, airport ground crews are prioritizing safety over speed, and further delays are expected throughout the day as equipment is de-iced.