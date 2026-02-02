Brutal cold follows snowfall; officials still asking people to stay home

It’s a quiet, frozen start to the week across Eastern North Carolina as the region trades snow shovels for ice scrapers.

While the snow has stopped falling, the recovery is just beginning for coastal communities that aren't exactly used to seeing chest-high drifts.

To help manage the chaos, several local states of emergency remain in effect across the region, including in towns like Morehead City, Havelock, and New Bern.

These declarations allow local officials to coordinate emergency resources and keep non-essential travelers off the slick roads while crews continue their work.

The danger on those roads has already been made clear by staggering numbers from the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. Troopers responded to more than 1,000 traffic collisions statewide over the weekend, with over 700 of those reported in a single day as the storm moved through. Locally, Onslow County officials recorded dozens of crashes in just a few hours on Sunday, while several accidents were reported along the US-11 and US-70 corridors.

Even with the snow stopping, authorities warn that "black ice" from overnight freezing is now the primary threat for anyone attempting to drive.

In the Crystal Coast area, the Emerald Isle Bridge technically open, but town officials have issued a strong warning that travel is not advised as secondary roads on the island are still heavily covered in snow and drifts.

Similarly, the Atlantic Beach Bridge is expected to remain open, though this is subject to change if wind conditions or ice accumulation reach dangerous levels.

On the Outer Banks, the storm wasn't just about snow; it was about the sea. High surf and king tides pushed the Atlantic onto NC Highway 12, leaving sections of the road buried under sand and slush. In Rodanthe and Buxton, the combination of wind and waves caused multiple beachfront structures to collapse, a stark reminder of how vulnerable the coastline remains during these rare winter bomb cyclones.

Because of the ongoing danger and the need for heavy equipment to clear the asphalt, many of these coastal stretches remain under emergency travel restrictions.

New Bern and Havelock had some of the highest totals in the state, with official reports hitting fifteen inches. Because of the coastal gusts, that snow didn't stay flat—residents are reporting three-foot drifts blocking front doors and garage exits.

The City of New Bern has shut down all non-emergency operations to allow crews to focus on clearing the main drags like US-17 and US-70.

The grid held up better than expected, but the extreme cold is still putting a massive strain on resources. Duke Energy Progress is asking customers from Wilmington to Elizabeth City to conserve power to avoid rolling blackouts.

Several warming centers remain open as the cold weather continues.

In Onslow County, the primary emergency shelter is at Jacksonville Commons Middle School on Commons Drive South. This site is pet-friendly and is supported by Onslow Community Outreach on Hargett Street, which offers expanded hours during the extreme cold. Residents can call the county's citizen phone bank at 910-989-5027 for real-time updates.

Pitt County residents can find refuge at the Salvation Army on South Memorial Drive in Greenville, which typically opens as an overnight station starting at 6:00 p.m. Additional assistance is available at the Community Crossroads Center on Manhattan Avenue or by calling the REAL Crisis Center at 252-758-4357.

Craven County has established the Stanley A. White Recreation Center on Third Avenue in New Bern as a 24-hour shelter. Other options include the Highways and Hedges Revival Center on National Avenue and the daytime warming station at Religious Community Services on George Street.

In Carteret County, the Salvation Army has set up an emergency storm shelter on Bridges Street in Morehead City, providing meals and support. Hope Mission on Bridges Street and The Gathering Place on Trader Avenue in Havelock are also active in providing hot meals and emergency shelter for those in need.

