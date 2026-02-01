© 2026 Public Radio East
New antenna installed, 89.3 WTEB operating at full power

Winter storm brings eastern North Carolina to a virtual standstill

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published February 1, 2026 at 8:18 AM EST
From the coastal plains to the Outer Banks, officials say the beauty of the frozen landscape masks treacherous conditions that have made travel nearly impossible across the region.
Annette Weston
/
Public Radio East
From the coastal plains to the Outer Banks, officials say the beauty of the frozen landscape masks treacherous conditions that have made travel nearly impossible across the region.

Eastern North Carolina is at a virtual standstill as a powerful "bomb cyclone" delivers a dangerous combination of heavy snow, extreme cold, and high winds.

From the coastal plains to the Outer Banks, officials say the beauty of the frozen landscape masks treacherous conditions that have made travel nearly impossible across the region.

In Morehead City, a state of emergency remains in effect as the Morehead City Police Department reports that roads have become impassable.

Several drivers have already become stuck in the deep snow, resulting in disabled vehicles that officers are struggling to reach. Local authorities are stressing that even those with four-wheel-drive vehicles or significant experience driving in winter weather should remain off the roads.

This measure is intended to protect both the public and the first responders who must navigate these conditions.

For those who have no choice but to travel, officials recommend carrying an emergency kit equipped with food, water, and blankets in case of a long-term stranding.

The situation is equally severe in Pine Knoll Shores, where the Public Service Department has been using all available equipment to plow local streets. Town officials described the effort as trying to put out a fire with "Dixie cups full of water" due to the sheer volume of snow.

The town is urging people to stay home and enjoy the weather with their families rather than attempting to travel for non-essential errands.

Meanwhile, Carteret County emergency management noted that the combination of strong winds and whiteout conditions has made many areas hazardous, and keeping the roads clear of civilian traffic allows emergency crews to prioritize urgent, life-safety calls.

Inland, the Greenville Police Department has expressed appreciation for residents following the Mayor’s proclamation to stay home. While the snowfall may slow down throughout the afternoon, Public Works and NCDOT crews expect it will take several days before the streets are fully cleared and safe for normal traffic.

The storm has already caused significant disruptions, including the closure of NC 12 due to ocean overwash and heavy snow, as well as thousands of power outages across the region.

With wind gusts reaching up to 70 mph and wind chills dropping as low as 5 degrees below zero, the primary focus for all regional agencies remains safety and power restoration.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
