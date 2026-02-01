Warming centers offer shelter from ENC’s arctic cold amid power outages

As the mercury plunges into the single digits and snow drifts pile up across Eastern North Carolina, finding a warm place to stay has become a matter of survival.

With thousands of neighbors currently without power, local municipalities and non-profits have mobilized to open warming centers and emergency shelters for those who can no longer safely stay in their homes.

In Carteret County, the primary hub for relief is the Salvation Army of Carteret County located at 2800 Bridges Street in Morehead City.

This site is operating as a full emergency storm shelter through Monday, providing meals and on-site support from the Department of Social Services.

For those with specific health requirements, the Leon Mann Jr. Enrichment Center on Galantis Drive is serving as the designated Medically Fragile Shelter.

Additionally, Hope Mission on Bridges Street continues to provide food and emergency support for those who can safely reach their doors.

In Pitt County, the Salvation Army in Greenville has opened its doors on South Memorial Drive as an overnight warming station.

This facility typically opens its intake at 6:00 PM and operates on a first-come, first-served basis for adults seeking refuge from the sub-zero wind chills.

The Community Crossroads Center on Manhattan Avenue also remains a critical resource for those in the Greenville area who are at risk or currently without a permanent roof over their heads during this "bomb cyclone."

If a trip to a shelter is necessary, officials recommend packing a small bag with "must-have" items. This includes prescription medications, phone chargers, and basic hygiene supplies.

While the shelters provide the basics, bringing a personal pillow or a favorite heavy blanket can make a cold night much more bearable.

It is also important to remember that most general-population shelters can only accommodate service animals; those with pets should contact Carteret County Emergency Management to see if pet-friendly options have been established.

Before heading out, residents are urged to check the American Red Cross Shelter Map to ensure a location hasn't reached capacity, as beds are filling fast.

If someone is unable to find a way to a center due to the impassable roads, they should contact local non-emergency lines or, in a life-threatening cold emergency, dial 911 immediately.