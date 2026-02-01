Power outages impact the thousands in eastern North Carolina

Power outages are climbing across Eastern North Carolina as the weight of heavy, wet snow and 70-mph wind gusts take a significant toll on the regional power grid.

As of Sunday morning, thousands are without electricity, with the impact stretching from the Outer Banks down through the Cape Fear region.

The most concentrated outages are currently reported in southeastern North Carolina, where more than 1,700 customers have lost service.

In Carteret, Onslow, and Martin Counties, hundreds of additional families are facing cold homes as the storm continues to snap lines and pull down poles.

Utility companies report that many of these disruptions are caused by entire trees falling across main transmission lines, necessitating complex and time-consuming repairs.

Restoration efforts are currently underway, but providers like Duke Energy and local electric cooperatives are facing major logistical hurdles. The impassable state of local roads has made it difficult for heavy repair trucks to reach damaged infrastructure.

Furthermore, the high wind speeds have created a safety hazard, frequently preventing crews from using bucket trucks. In many instances, technicians are forced to manually climb poles in sub-zero wind chills to restore power, a process that significantly extends repair timelines.

While utility companies aim to have primary lines operational by Sunday evening, Duke Energy officials said people in the hardest-hit areas should prepare for the possibility of multi-day outages.

Customers are encouraged to report their specific outages rather than assuming they have already been logged. This can be done by texting OUT to 57801 for Duke Energy Progress or by monitoring the NC Electric Cooperatives Live Map for local updates.

Safety remains the top priority during this blackout. People are reminded to stay at least 30 feet away from any downed power lines and to treat them as live.

For those using portable generators, the National Weather Service advises keeping them outdoors and at least 20 feet away from windows to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning.