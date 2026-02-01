© 2026 Public Radio East
New antenna installed, 89.3 WTEB operating at full power

Duke Energy encourages customers to reduce morning energy use to avoid temporary power outages

WFAE | By Zachary Turner
Published February 1, 2026 at 11:48 AM EST
A home thermostat.
Dan LeFebvre
/
Unsplash
Duke Energy has asked that all customers in the Carolinas voluntarily reduce their energy use from 4 a.m. to 10 a.m. Monday.

Extremely low temperatures are driving up energy use across the Carolinas, straining the electrical grid. There are currently more than 5,000 outages, with many concentrated in areas previously impacted by Hurricane Helene.

Duke Energy has asked that all customers in the Carolinas voluntarily reduce their energy use from 4 a.m. to 10 a.m. Monday. This might involve lowering the thermostat to the lowest comfortable setting, avoiding the use of major appliances such as washing machines and dishwashers and turning off any unnecessary devices.

Electric vehicle owners should avoid charging their cars until midday.

Zachary Turner
Zachary Turner is a climate reporter and author of the WFAE Climate News newsletter. He freelanced for radio and digital print, reporting on environmental issues in North Carolina.
