Pitt County leaders meet to discuss implementation of Iryna’s Law

Policy leaders in Pitt County are working together to address a massive shift in North Carolina’s justice system.

Stakeholders gathered at the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office to begin the complex rollout of 'Iryna’s Law,' a legislative response to the 2025 stabbing death of a young woman on the Charlotte Light Rail.

The law introduces significant changes to how the state handles involuntary commitment exams for defendants charged with violent crimes. However, the rapid passage of the bill has left local officials scrambling to adapt.

Sheriff Paula Dance said preparing for this law 'takes a village,' but the path forward is steep.

Worries include a lack of funding, potential jail overcrowding, and mental health staffing.

Assistant Public Defender Kristi Stilton voiced concerns that the new medical exam requirements could create massive backlogs, leaving defendants in jail significantly longer than normal.

Officials described the session as only the beginning.

The county has until December first to finalize a unified plan for full implementation.