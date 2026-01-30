© 2026 Public Radio East
New antenna installed, 89.3 WTEB operating at full power

Pitt County leaders meet to discuss implementation of Iryna’s Law

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published January 30, 2026 at 7:33 AM EST

Policy leaders in Pitt County are working together to address a massive shift in North Carolina’s justice system.

Stakeholders gathered at the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office to begin the complex rollout of 'Iryna’s Law,' a legislative response to the 2025 stabbing death of a young woman on the Charlotte Light Rail.

The law introduces significant changes to how the state handles involuntary commitment exams for defendants charged with violent crimes. However, the rapid passage of the bill has left local officials scrambling to adapt.

Sheriff Paula Dance said preparing for this law 'takes a village,' but the path forward is steep.

Worries include a lack of funding, potential jail overcrowding, and mental health staffing.

Assistant Public Defender Kristi Stilton voiced concerns that the new medical exam requirements could create massive backlogs, leaving defendants in jail significantly longer than normal.

Officials described the session as only the beginning.

The county has until December first to finalize a unified plan for full implementation.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
