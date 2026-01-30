NWS: 70 to 80% chance of eight inches of snow or more in eastern North Carolina

A major winter weather system is headed for Eastern North Carolina.

The National Weather Service in Newport has issued a Winter Storm Warning effective Friday night through Sunday as a powerful low-pressure system prepares to slam the coast.

Conditions are expected to deteriorate rapidly starting late Friday.

Forecasters predict rain will transition to heavy snow Saturday morning, with temperatures struggling to reach thirty-one degrees. By Saturday night, the region faces significant snow accumulations and dangerously low temperatures, with lows dropping to sixteen degrees and wind chills falling below zero.

Impacts extend beyond the snow. High wind warnings are in effect, with gusts potentially hitting sixty-five miles per hour along the Outer Banks.

The NWS Newport Briefing Page warns of possible power outages, coastal flooding, and hazardous marine conditions with seas reaching eighteen feet.

Travel is expected to be hazardous throughout the weekend.

People are encouraged to monitor local updates from the National Weather Service.

On the roads:

The North Carolina Department of Transportation has begun brining major roadways across Onslow County and the rest of eastern North Carolina as the region prepares for a significant winter storm.

While crews are working to pre-treat surfaces, Jacksonville Public Safety is warning drivers that these measures do not eliminate the risk of black ice and hazardous conditions.

The North Carolina Department of Public Safety is issuing a series of critical driving tips for the weekend ahead.

Drivers are advised to check tire pressure and battery power now, as both can fail in plummeting temperatures.

On the road, the use of low-beam headlights and windshield wipers is mandatory in active weather.

Drivers should reduce speed, avoid cruise control, and significantly increase following distances to allow for safe stopping.

If a vehicle begins to slide, experts say to take the foot off the gas and steer in the direction of the skid rather than slamming on the brakes.

Officials also highlight bridges and overpasses as the first areas to freeze as temperatures drop.

Vehicles should have at least a half-tank of gas to prevent frozen fuel lines and carry a fully stocked emergency kit.

Power outage potential:

Carteret-Craven Electric Cooperative is mobilizing crews and urging members to prepare for potential power outages.

The utility warns that high winds could bring down lines, which should always be treated as energized and reported immediately.

To stay informed, members are encouraged to bookmark the co-op’s online outage map and enroll in outage texting by sending 'C-C-E-M-C' to 1-800-682-2217.

People using medical devices requiring power should secure an alternative power source now.

To manage energy costs during this deep freeze, the co-op recommends keeping thermostats at sixty-eight degrees and ensuring heat pumps are set to 'heat' rather than 'emergency heat.'

Unplugging unused devices and delaying major appliances like dishwashers can also help lower consumption during peak demand.

Military installations:

Camp Lejeune, MCAS New River, ans MCAS Cherry Point officials are monitoring the major winter weather expected this weekend for the impact it is expected to have on the installations.

Marines, sailors, and civilian staff are strongly urged to complete all storm preparations now and ensure they have a full supply of food, water, and essential medications before the first flakes fall on Friday.

Prepare to stay home:

Beaufort County Emergency Management is forecasting "Major Impacts" from a winter storm this weekend, and advise people to prepare to shelter in place from Saturday through Monday, ensuring they have sufficient supplies, preparing for potential power outages, and protecting outdoor animals.

Bridgeton EMS is asking people to do what they can to avoid injuries. They’re advising people to stay off the roads, warning that icy porch steps and caution that slick walkways will lead to a spike in trip-and-fall injuries.

Due to hazardous road conditions, emergency services are reporting that response times will be delayed to ensure the safety of first responders.

EMS said people shelter indoors and avoid all unnecessary travel until conditions improve.

Warming center;

The Salvation Army of Carteret County is offering a warm place to stay.

A daytime warming station is now open at their Bridges Street location in Morehead City.

Doors are open daily from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. for those needing relief from the cold.

While the overnight emergency shelter remains closed as daytime highs stay above freezing, staff are on standby to adjust services if conditions worsen.

For a full list of local resources, visit the Carteret County Emergency Services portal.

Protect water pipes:

The City of New Bern is asking people to take steps to protect their pipes ahead of the weekend storm.

Utilities officials recommend insulating exposed pipes, letting indoor faucets drip, keeping the heat on overnight, and covering outdoor spigots.

They also suggest disconnecting garden hoses.

Homeowners that experience utility damage or a utility emergency this weekend should call the Utility Control office immediately.

Snowfall record:

While the winter storm is likely to break some records, the highest ever snowfall total is not likely to be among them.

Forty-six years ago, a massive system dubbed the 'Snowstorm of the Century' turned Swansboro into a scene from the Arctic.

Between March 1st and 3rd, 1980, residents woke up to a staggering 30 inches of snow—a record that still stands today.

