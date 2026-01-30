© 2026 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
New antenna installed, 89.3 WTEB operating at full power

N.C. A&T holds virtual event honoring 66th anniversary of student-led sit-in

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By Amy Diaz
Published January 30, 2026 at 2:49 PM EST
February One monument on N.C A&T's campus
Courtesy N.C. A&T
February One monument on N.C A&T's campus

North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University commemorated the 66th anniversary of a student-led sit-in Friday morning.

The event was held virtually due to weather concerns.

Every year, N.C. A&T honors the four freshmen who helped integrate Woolworth’s lunch counter in Greensboro, and launched a sit-in movement across the South: Jibreel Khazan (formerly Ezell Blair Jr.), Franklin McCain Sr., Joseph McNeil and David Richmond Jr.

This event’s theme was “Rooted in Legacy: Impacting Generations.” A panel of graduates, including Frank McCain Jr., discussed the parallels from the protest in 1960 to today.

“I think what my father and the others confronted during that period of time was a system that normalized exclusion while calling it order," McCain said. "And so today, I think we see a lot of similar patterns.”

He cited national examples, but also touched on a recent local change — the State Board of Elections’ decision to remove A&T’s early voting site.

“I think history shows us that voter suppression often disguises itself as administrative decision-making, particularly when Black political participation is at stake," he said.

A recording of the event can be found on N.C. A&T’s YouTube channel.
Amy Diaz
Amy Diaz began covering education in North Carolina’s Piedmont region and High Country for WFDD in partnership with Report For America in 2022. Before entering the world of public radio, she worked as a local government reporter in Flint, Mich. where she was named the 2021 Rookie Writer of the Year by the Michigan Press Association. Diaz is originally from Florida, where she interned at the Sarasota Herald-Tribune and freelanced for the Tampa Bay Times. She holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of South Florida, but truly got her start in the field in elementary school writing scripts for the morning news. You can follow her on Twitter at @amydiaze.
See stories by Amy Diaz