© 2026 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
New antenna installed, 89.3 WTEB operating at full power

Increase in noise, activity at Cherry Point’s Bogue Field

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published January 30, 2026 at 12:12 PM EST

Those near Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point can expect an increase in military activity and noise starting today.

A month-long training operation is now underway at Field Bogue.

The 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit has begun a major certification exercise that will run through February 28th.

While the training includes Camp Lejeune and MCAS New River, much of the local activity will center on Field Bogue, an outlying property of Cherry Point.

The exercise is designed to ensure Marine Corps units are fully prepared for future missions.

Throughout the month, nearby communities will likely notice ground troop movements, military vehicle convoys, and significant aircraft activity, including nighttime operations.

As the training reaches its conclusion, officials warn of a potential spike in vehicle traffic and aircraft noise near the installations.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston