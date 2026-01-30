Increase in noise, activity at Cherry Point’s Bogue Field

Those near Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point can expect an increase in military activity and noise starting today.

A month-long training operation is now underway at Field Bogue.

The 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit has begun a major certification exercise that will run through February 28th.

While the training includes Camp Lejeune and MCAS New River, much of the local activity will center on Field Bogue, an outlying property of Cherry Point.

The exercise is designed to ensure Marine Corps units are fully prepared for future missions.

Throughout the month, nearby communities will likely notice ground troop movements, military vehicle convoys, and significant aircraft activity, including nighttime operations.

As the training reaches its conclusion, officials warn of a potential spike in vehicle traffic and aircraft noise near the installations.