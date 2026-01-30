Emerald Isle mulling local permit process for vacation rentals

Policy shifts are on the horizon for the Crystal Coast.

The town of Emerald Isle is currently navigating new vacation rental permit proposals as North Carolina state legislators move to standardize rules for short-term rentals.

Under the new framework, the town is reviewing Ordinance 209 , which addresses the balance between residential character and the booming tourism industry.

While state law has historically limited local permitting, pending legislation could soon allow towns to implement mandatory registration for safety and tax compliance.

Property owners may soon be required to provide verified documentation of septic capacity, parking availability, and adherence to the North Carolina Vacation Rental Act.

Officials said the goal is to ensure visitor safety and local accountability as the spring season approaches.

A public hearing on these changes is expected soon