Emerald Isle mulling local permit process for vacation rentals

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published January 30, 2026 at 7:01 AM EST
Emerald Isle Bridge. (Photo credit: Town of Emerald Isle)
Policy shifts are on the horizon for the Crystal Coast.

The town of Emerald Isle is currently navigating new vacation rental permit proposals as North Carolina state legislators move to standardize rules for short-term rentals.

Under the new framework, the town is reviewing Ordinance 209, which addresses the balance between residential character and the booming tourism industry.

While state law has historically limited local permitting, pending legislation could soon allow towns to implement mandatory registration for safety and tax compliance.

Property owners may soon be required to provide verified documentation of septic capacity, parking availability, and adherence to the North Carolina Vacation Rental Act.

Officials said the goal is to ensure visitor safety and local accountability as the spring season approaches.

A public hearing on these changes is expected soon
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
