Child with measles seen at Nash County emergency room

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published January 30, 2026 at 11:39 AM EST

Officials are tracking a potential measles exposure at a Nash County hospital.

The Nash County Health Departmenthas confirmed a potential measles exposure at the UNC Health Nash Emergency Department.

The alert comes after an unvaccinated child, who recently traveled from a country with active outbreaks, tested positive for the highly contagious virus.

While the child’s identity is being protected for privacy, Health Director Bill Hill is emphasizing that community safety is the number one priority.

He is urging people to immediately check their vaccination records, noting that the MMR vaccine remains the best protection available.

Anyone who believes they were exposed at the Nash Emergency Department or are concerned about symptoms should reach out to their primary care provider or call the Nash County Health Department clinic.
Annette Weston
