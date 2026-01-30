© 2026 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
New antenna installed, 89.3 WTEB operating at full power

Advocates urge NC Supreme Court to enforce its historic Leandro ruling

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published January 30, 2026 at 12:00 PM EST

Education advocates, parents, and teachers gathered outside the North Carolina Supreme Court this week with a clear message: it is time to release the money.

The group is urging the court to enforce its historic Leandro ruling, a move that would free up approximately 1.7 billion dollars in state funding for public schools.

For nearly thirty years, the Leandro case has centered on the state's constitutional duty to provide every child with a sound, basic education.

As reported by North Carolina Newsline, protesters argue that every day of delay causes tangible harm to students statewide. They point to critical staffing shortages and inadequate infrastructure as evidence of a system in crisis.

Supporters say the state currently holds the necessary funds, and they are calling on the justices to mandate their immediate release.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston