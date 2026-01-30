Advocates urge NC Supreme Court to enforce its historic Leandro ruling

Education advocates, parents, and teachers gathered outside the North Carolina Supreme Court this week with a clear message: it is time to release the money.

The group is urging the court to enforce its historic Leandro ruling, a move that would free up approximately 1.7 billion dollars in state funding for public schools.

For nearly thirty years, the Leandro case has centered on the state's constitutional duty to provide every child with a sound, basic education.

As reported by North Carolina Newsline, protesters argue that every day of delay causes tangible harm to students statewide. They point to critical staffing shortages and inadequate infrastructure as evidence of a system in crisis.

Supporters say the state currently holds the necessary funds, and they are calling on the justices to mandate their immediate release.