Three Greensboro businesses close abruptly

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By April Laissle
Published January 29, 2026 at 5:39 PM EST
Greensboro adobe stock photo.jpeg
Courtesy Adobe Stock
Downtown Greensboro

Three well-known Greensboro businesses abruptly closed their doors this week.

In a social media post on Thursday, RED Cinemas announced it was closing, effective immediately. The locally owned, 15-screen movie theater said the decision was “not made lightly.”

M'Coul’s Public House closed its doors on Tuesday, after more than 20 years in business. In a message on its website, the downtown gastropub thanked the community for its support.

Dame’s Chicken and Waffles announced the closure of its MLK Jr. Drive restaurant on Monday, calling the decision a painful moment. Its Durham location will remain open.
April Laissle
April Laissle is a senior reporter and editor at WFDD. Her work has been featured on several national news programs and recognized by the Public Media Journalists Association and the Radio Television Digital News Association. Before joining WFDD in 2019, she worked at public radio stations in Ohio and California.
