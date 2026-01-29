© 2026 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
New antenna installed, 89.3 WTEB operating at full power

Second winter storm set to arrive this weekend

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By David Ford
Published January 29, 2026 at 5:10 PM EST
Reynolda Road in Winston-Salem on Tuesday, Jan. 27, 2025
David Ford
/
WFDD
Reynolda Road in Winston-Salem on Tuesday, Jan. 27, 2025

Another winter storm is headed toward the Piedmont. With below-freezing temperatures and more snow in the
forecast, the impacts of this one could be felt for some time. 

Last weekend’s weather system brought snow, sleet and freezing rain. National Weather Service Meteorologist Jonathan Blaes describes this weekend’s storm as more well-defined and compact. He says most regions will just get snow.

In the Triad, it will likely begin with light flurries on Friday afternoon, steady snowfall overnight continuing into Saturday evening, with 2-4 inches of accumulation expected.

Blaes says that with colder temperatures, improvements in area road conditions aren’t likely to come anytime soon.

"We’re going to be below freezing starting Friday evening and stay that way, quite possibly all the way through Monday," he says. "Highs on Saturday are only going to be in the low 20s. Highs on Sunday, around 30, and we may get above freezing on Monday." 

Blaes says the worst of the conditions in North Carolina will be along the Atlantic coast, with Wilmington, Greenville and Cape Hatteras likely to get double-digit snow accumulation and high winds.
David Ford
Before his arrival in the Triad, David had already established himself as a fixture in the Austin, Texas arts scene as a radio host for Classical 89.5 KMFA. During his tenure there, he produced and hosted hundreds of programs including Mind Your Music, The Basics and T.G.I.F. Thank Goodness, It's Familiar, which each won international awards in the Fine Arts Radio Competition. As a radio journalist with 88.5 WFDD, his features have been recognized by the Associated Press, Public Radio News Directors Inc., Catholic Academy of Communication Professionals, and Radio Television Digital News Association of the Carolinas. David has written and produced national stories for NPR, KUSC and CPRN in Los Angeles and conducted interviews for Minnesota Public Radio's Weekend America.
See stories by David Ford