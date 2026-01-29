© 2026 Public Radio East
New antenna installed, 89.3 WTEB operating at full power

Arras, a 15-month-old Dutch Shepherd, is sworn in as the newest member of the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By David Ford
Published January 29, 2026 at 5:50 PM EST
A Deputy Sheriff and his K9 companion.
Courtesy Forsyth County Sheriff's Office
Deputy Sheriff Canine Handler Jason Shupe (center) and Deputy Arras attended a special swearing-in ceremony on Thursday, January 29, in Winston-Salem.

A special swearing-in ceremony took place this afternoon for the newest member of the Forsyth County Sheriff’s
Office: a dog named Arras. He's a 15-month-old Dutch Shepherd — an athletic and intelligent breed — who’s certified to work narcotics, tracking and apprehension.

Deputy Sheriff Canine Handler Jason Shupe says he and Arras bonded over an intensive six-week training program, from obedience lessons to building searches. The 13-year veteran patrolman is new to dog handling and says it’s been a humbling experience.  

"There’s two ends of the leash," says Shupe. "One end is the smart end, and the other end is the dumb end. And usually I'm holding the dumb end of the leash because the dog knows exactly what he's doing."

Shupe says the learning continues, interpreting the nonverbal cues of a well-trained animal in what will soon be stressful, high-liability situations. 

As for Arras, when asked if he was excited about the swearing-in ceremony, the K9 was quick to respond.

"Woof! Woof!" says Arras.

