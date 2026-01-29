International migration to North Carolina drops sharply in new Census estimates

New Census Bureau estimates show net international migration to the U.S. fell in 2025 and North Carolina saw a similar decline.

Net international migration is the “net” gain or loss in population from international movement, calculated by subtracting the number of people leaving the country from the number of people arriving.

In North Carolina, the state’s net international migration fell by nearly half in a single year. The Census Bureau estimates North Carolina gained 82,899 people through net international migration in 2024. In 2025, that figure dropped to 46,890.

The downward trend also appeared nationwide. The U.S. saw a net international migration gain of about 2.7 million people in 2024, compared to about 1.2 million in 2025.

The decline comes as the Trump administration has tightened immigration enforcement, including increased deportations and stricter security at the border.

Looking ahead, the Census Bureau estimates net international migration could fall further in 2026, to around 320,000 people nationwide.