Winter storms in Eastern North Carolina can create hazardous conditions, especially on roads, bridges, and overpasses. Even light snow or freezing rain can lead to power outages and make travel dangerous. Preparing for winter storms ahead of time helps protect you and your family if conditions worsen, utilities are disrupted, or travel becomes unsafe. Here are some winter weather preparedness tips to keep in mind:

Before A Winter Storm

Monitor weather forecasts and alerts from trusted local sources.

Stock up on essential items, including water, food, medications, and pet supplies.

Prepare an Emergency Supply Kit (more details below).

Charge phones, laptops, and backup batteries.

Set thermostats appropriately.

Protect exposed pipes from freezing.

Bring pets indoors.

Basic Emergency Supplies Kit

Have different emergency supply kits at home, at work and in the car. Some recommended items to include in a Basic Emergency Supply Kit include:



water and non-perishable food for several days

extra cell phone battery or charger

battery-powered or hand crank radio

flashlights

extra batteries

To see a complete list of Emergency Supplies Kit items, go to: https://www.ready.gov/kit

Home Safety

Clear gutters and drains so melting snow can flow away from your home.

Keep a safe heat source available.

If you use a generator, only use it outdoors and away from windows.

Do NOT use a gas stove or oven to heat your home.

Never use grills, generators, or propane heaters indoors.

Check on neighbors, friends, family, and especially older adults or those with medical needs.

Power Outages

Snow and freezing rain can cause power outages that last several days. There are some low-cost tips you can use to keep your house as warm as possible if the heat goes out:



Close the vents and shut the doors in rooms you’re not using.

Place a rolled towel at the bottom of all doors to keep drafts out.

Keep window coverings like blinds or curtains open during the day to take advantage of the sun’s heat in the winter – especially windows that get direct sunlight. Close them at night to keep heat from escaping.

Keep blankets, warm clothing, and sleeping bags accessible.

Keep refrigerator and freezer doors closed as much as possible.

Use flashlights instead of candles to reduce fire risk.

Travel and transportation

Slow down. It takes longer to slow down on slippery roads: increase your following distance to other vehicles to 5-6 seconds and watch for slippery conditions and raised surfaces.

Make sure you have your auto insurance provider and a towing company number in a place that’s accessible.

During a winter storm, follow guidance from local officials. If they ask you to stay off the roads, please do so.

After A Winter Storm