Washington Mayor rejects city's request to dismiss her lawsuit against it

Washington Mayor Ellen Brabo is continuing her federal legal battle against her own city.

Recent court filings show Brabo has officially rejected the City of Washington’s request to dismiss her lawsuit. The case, filed just days before the November election, alleges that former Mayor Donald Sadler used a targeted 2024 amendment to city bed-and-breakfast ordinances to disrupt Brabo’s mayoral campaign.

At the heart of the dispute is Brabo’s Ell Hotel. The city claims the property violated local codes, while Brabo maintains she holds a valid special use permit and that enforcement only ramped up after she entered the race.

The city argues the federal court lacks jurisdiction, but Brabo’s legal team cites recent Supreme Court rulings to keep the case alive.

While claims against Sadler in his official capacity have been dropped since he left office, he remains named personally in a First Amendment retaliation claim.

A federal judge is expected to rule on the motion to dismiss in the coming weeks.