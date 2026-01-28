© 2026 Public Radio East
Washington Mayor rejects city's request to dismiss her lawsuit against it

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published January 28, 2026 at 6:18 AM EST
Ellen Brabo

Washington Mayor Ellen Brabo is continuing her federal legal battle against her own city.

Recent court filings show Brabo has officially rejected the City of Washington’s request to dismiss her lawsuit. The case, filed just days before the November election, alleges that former Mayor Donald Sadler used a targeted 2024 amendment to city bed-and-breakfast ordinances to disrupt Brabo’s mayoral campaign.

At the heart of the dispute is Brabo’s Ell Hotel. The city claims the property violated local codes, while Brabo maintains she holds a valid special use permit and that enforcement only ramped up after she entered the race.

The city argues the federal court lacks jurisdiction, but Brabo’s legal team cites recent Supreme Court rulings to keep the case alive.

While claims against Sadler in his official capacity have been dropped since he left office, he remains named personally in a First Amendment retaliation claim.

A federal judge is expected to rule on the motion to dismiss in the coming weeks.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
